SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A truck and RV apparently crashed into a Planet Fitness gym in Coeur d'Alene that is empty due to the stay at home order in Idaho.

Viewers, including Brandy Burdett, sent KREM 2 News pictures of the truck with an RV that crashed through the front entrance of the gym.

Brandy Burdett

KREM 2 called the store location and the Silver Lake mall office, both of which went to voicemail.

Calls to the local police and fire departments have not yet been returned.

Most store locations in Idaho and Washington are closed due to stay-at-home orders amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Portland PE teacher takes workouts online for students

'I wish I had her strength': Gonzaga tennis player Katie Day tackles latest challenge, cancer