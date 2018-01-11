Coeur d'Alene, Idaho — A Lakes Middle School student faces criminal charges Thursday after making a false report of a school threat.

The student reported hearing other people discussing a threat Wednesday evening and reported it to law enforcement.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department and Lakes Middle School Administration investigated the student's account and determined the student fabricated the report.

There was no threat made against the middle school, according to Coeur d'Alene PD.

The student is in police custody and was charged with making threats on school grounds and false reporting to law enforcement.

The school district and the police department said they encourage students to report any threats or suspicious behavior, but they will not tolerate pranks, hoaxes or false reports.

