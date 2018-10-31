The battle over Christmas lights in Hayden, Idaho is finally over.

A jury ruled in favor of Jeremy Morris, who said that his family was embarrassed and ostracized by the West Hayden Homeowners Association.

Morris was awarded $60,000 in compensatory damages and $15,000 in punitive damages.

Morris' legal battle with the HOA started back in 2015 when he moved to his home with the intent to host an annual charity Christmas show with Santa Claus, carolers, and a live nativity scene featuring a live camel.

The HOA said the show would violate rules and concerned traffic, excessive noise, and brightness. The HOA threatened to sue Morris but eventually backed down and the Christmas show went on in 2016. In 2017, Morris decided not to put up lights.

© 2018 KREM