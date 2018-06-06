COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- Students at Winton Elementary school in Coeur d'Alene got a special performance on Tuesday.

Members of the Inland Northwest Opera stopped by the school. The goal of the performance is to teach young children to appreciate the Opera.

“It’s an art form that is very beautiful which they will never hear much in their homes and what will happen is that at the end of the performance the performers will come down and sit with the children and talk to them and explain it to them you'll find the children's comments are very, very interesting,” Todd Sloan with Inland Northwest Opera said.

They perform at 19 area elementary schools throughout the school year. You can also watch them perform on Lake Coeur d'Alene during their "Opera On the Lake" cruises.

Since 2011, Opera-tunities has produced six operas, visited 37 different schools, and held 99 performances, in front of over 27,000 children.

