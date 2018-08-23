The Idaho State Legislature recently declared Aug. 23, 2018, to be recognized as 'Jerry Kramer Day' throughout the state.

Kramer was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 4. He was the first University of Idaho alumni to earn the highest individual honor in football.

Kramer was a standout player for the Vandals at guard and kicker. He was also Idaho's first All-American in 1956 and received first-team All-America accolades in 1957. Kramer later played 11 seasons for the Green Bay Packers from 1958-68, was a five-time All-Pro and helped lead the team to five NFL Championships and wins in Super Bowls I and II.

Kramer was named to the NFL's 50th Anniversary Team and the All-Decade Team of the 1960s. He was a charter member of the Vandal Athletics Hall of Fame.

There is an event being held Thursday evening where Kramer is the guest of honor for the annual Inland Empire Vandal Celebration. The event, held at the Hagadone Events Center in Coeur d’Alene, is hosted by the Kootenai and Spokane County Vandal Boosters and alumni chapters.

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. with a no-host social and silent auction. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. and the program kicks off at 8. The program will include remarks from Kramer and Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino, as well as a live auction.

Admission is $100 per person. More information on the celebration is available by contacting Shelly Robson at 208-651-7992 or shellyr@uidaho.edu.

© 2018 KREM