HAYDEN, Id. – Residents living in the English Point area outside of Hayden Lake are worried a proposed subdivision there will ruin the neighborhood and the lake.

The owners of the of the land off of Lancaster road are proposing a 155-home subdivision on 95 acres. It’s one of the of the largest rural subdivision proposals in Kootenai County in years.

According to public records, the owners plan on calling the subdivision an “agrihood,” meaning there will be a small working farm surrounding the neighborhood.

One neighbor, Jan Wilkins, said the idea is commendable, but just not right for the area.

“The concern is a dangerous precedent on a number of levels,” Wilkins said.

Some neighbors have expressed their concerns about the runoff from the farm, saying that fertilizer and pesticides could spill into the water and pollute the lake.

“So basically, the water from this whole side of the development will funnel directly into the lake,” Wilkins said.

While a decision to approve the subdivision has yet to be made, an examiner hired by the county to look at the project called the idea unfeasible and said the water quality could be affected.

The Kootenai County Commissioners plan to hold a hearing in July regarding the proposal. They will decide whether or not to go through with the project.

The owners of the land who are proposing the subdivision did not immediately respond to KREM 2 for comment Thursday.



