COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Police Department and Les Schwab Tires are holding free winter driving classes in October through early December.

All classes are held at the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. The first 30 people registered for each class will receive a free ice scraper from Les Schwab.

One attendee from each class will also be randomly selected to win an Emergency Roadside Kit from Les Schwab.

The classes focus on driving in the snow, avoiding crashes, staying safe in the event of a crash and what to do if you are stranded.

To register to attend, email Officer Nick Knoll @ winterdriving@cdaid.org or call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at 208-769-2319 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Class dates:

Monday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m.

