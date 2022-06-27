'Don't come to Kootenai County on vacation, and leave on probation,' sheriff says ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris says all controlled substance laws will be imposed, and that there will be a "zero tolerance attitude" surrounding possession.

Example video title will go here for this video

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reminds visitors that controlled substances are illegal in Idaho and that officers will enforce the state's possession laws over the Fourth of July weekend.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office noted that the holiday always brings an influx of visitors to the area from other communities where decriminalization of controlled substances is common.

Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris says all controlled substance laws will be imposed, and that there will be a "zero tolerance attitude" when it comes to criminal behavior. Norris went on to share data from last year's Fourth of July arrest that shows over 40% of the arrestees were from the state of Washington.

"One state's posture on crime is not an excuse to break the law in the great state of Idaho," Sheriff Norris said. "If an offender breaks the law in Kootenai County, there will be a bed at the famous Kootenai County 'Bed and Breakfast,' our jail."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.