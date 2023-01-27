Kootenai County commissioners reject cell tower

Community members provided overwhelmingly negative feedback about the proposed 150-foot lattice tower.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted 2-1 Thursday to nix a cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road, reversing their previous decision to approve it, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The board made a split decision last October to approve a conditional-use permit for landowner Thomas Ingle, AT&T and SmartLink to build a “wireless communications facility to provide the latest 5G and 4G LTE technology.” AT&T asserted that the tower would increase the coverage area by 20 miles.

Community members provided overwhelmingly negative feedback about the proposed 150-foot lattice tower, which would be built on what is currently vacant land within the city of Coeur d’Alene. A group of 47 Kootenai County residents requested the reconsideration.

“We’re happy that the commissioners heard what we all had to say,” said Steve Petroskie, who lives near the site of the proposed tower. “We know this is a short-term win because AT&T will be back. But it’s good to know that, for now, the citizens were listened to.”

The most frequent concern cited by residents was about the potential for lightning strikes, while others objected to the visual impact of the tower and theorized about health risks.

Commissioner Bill Brooks voted to approve the cell tower last year, while Leslie Duncan opposed it. This time, recently elected Commissioner Bruce Mattare cast the deciding vote.

“I did not believe that the applicant sufficiently proved they were filling gaps in cell service to satisfy constituency,” Mattare said.

Brooks reaffirmed his original vote, maintaining that he’s unconvinced the tower would increase the risk of fires beyond what already exists. He added that he found no evidence that cell towers cause adverse health effects.

“Everything else I heard during both hearings was anecdotal and I don’t make decisions based on anecdotes,” Brooks said.

Jonathan Gillham, the county’s communications coordinator, said the applicant has recourse.

“They may choose to sue in civil court,” he said Thursday.

Whatever the future holds, Petroskie said that for now, the neighbors who rallied against the tower will celebrate the county’s decision.

“It was a long and arduous process,” he said. “But the most important thing we got out of it is that the community is even stronger than it’s ever been.”

