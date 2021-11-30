Kim Potter trial: Three jurors seated Tuesday morning, Potter expected to testify for defense

The ex-Brooklyn Center police officer faces first- and second-degree manslaughter charges for the April 2021 killing of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The first day of jury selection in the trial of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter is currently underway.

First juror, a man who works in the medical field as an editor, is seated for the trial

Two potential panelists dismissed by Judge Regina Chu after questioning by the prosecution and defense

Defense attorney Paul Engh says Kim Potter is expected to testify in her own defense

Second juror seated is a female retired teacher, third juror is a 29-year-old Target operations manager

12 p.m.

Before taking a recess for lunch, a third juror was seated for the trial of Kim Potter.

Juror number seven, a 29-year-old man, is an operations manager for a retail company.

The juror told Judge Regina Chu that he had seen the video of Daunte Wright being shot several times, but is open to receiving new information and seeing things “in a new light.”

The juror told the courtroom that he underwent firearms training when he was between 12 and 14 years old, and owned a stun gun several years ago while traveling with a rock band, but currently does not own one.

The juror expressed he is slightly distrustful of police officers, but said he would still contact the police if he needed help.

Defense attorney Earl Gray asked panelist number seven if he’d be able to presume Kim Potter’s innocence if chosen to serve as a juror, to which he answered “yes.”

Both the defense and prosecution passed through juror number seven.

11:15 a.m.

Potential juror number six is a woman who told the courtroom she is a retired teacher. When asked separately by the judge, prosecution and defense, the juror reiterated that she would be able to be an impartial juror and take the evidence presented by both sides into consideration. However, she said she’s concerned about seeing graphic images and videos during the trial. The panelist also expressed anti-gun feelings.

During his line of questioning, defense attorney Paul Engh said Kim Potter is expected to testify in her own defense during the trial, and asked the juror if she’d be willing to wait and hear what Potter has to say. The potential juror said she would be.

The defense approved the juror.

Prosecutor for the state Matthew Frank said the scope of the case will go beyond the 12 seconds where Potter shot Daunte Wright, which was captured on police body camera video. Frank asked the juror if she’d be able and willing to consider all evidence presented in the case, including Potter’s police officer training. She answered yes.

The defense also passed through panelist number six, making her the second juror to be seated for the trial.

10:18 a.m.

Potential juror number five, who appeared to be a white man in his late 40s according to notes from a pool reporter in the courtroom, said that he has a positive view of Potter and negative view of Wright.

The juror told Judge Chu that he is familiar with the case after keeping up with media coverage.

“I read a lot of information about what happened and other things that happened prior to the incident before being notified about this summons. I read the news and I follow a lot of what happens and what's going on,” he said.

When asked by the judge if he could act as an impartial juror, he said “I’ll do my best.”

The juror also told the courtroom that he is a father and feels strongly about setting a good example for his children by doing his civic duty. He expressed that he is a “rule follower,” and doesn't feel safe in Minneapolis. He told the prosecution he’s frustrated that some people aren’t held accountable for their crimes or actions, and believes the law is applied differently to different people. The defense passed, or approved juror number five.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked about an answer on his questionnaire where the juror said he considers Black Lives Matter to be a Marxist, communist organization. The juror reiterated his belief in the courtroom, saying “that’s (BLM’s) primary goal, is to convert this country into that.”

After a lengthy conversation between prosecutors, the defense and Judge Chu, jury panel member number five was struck "for cause." Neither side has used a peremptory challenge yet.

10 a.m.

Potential juror number four, a woman who told the courtroom that she is a mother of three, said in her questionnaire that she had a negative impression of Kim Potter and a neutral opinion of Daunte Wright.

While being questioned by Judge Chu, the juror, who appeared to be Asian and in her 20s based on pool reporter notes, said she used to live in Brooklyn Center and was worried about unrest in the area.

When asked by Judge Chu if she supports defunding the police, the juror said she had no opinion. “I believe police officers should be held accountable for what they do on duty,” the juror told the courtroom.

Defense attorney Earl Gray asked the juror about one of her questionnaire answers, where when asked if she wanted to serve as a juror in this case, answered “it’s an interesting case and I'd love to see how a police officer is convicted when committing a crime on duty, or has made a mistake with severe consequences.”

When asked by Gray if that was still her answer, the juror said yes.

After a lengthy sidebar conference panelist number four was excused from serving on the jury.

9:40 a.m.

The first potential juror, panelist number two, said on his questionnaire that he viewed both Kim Potter and Daunte Wright as "neutral."

Defense attorneys questioned the potential juror first. The male panelist said he had "discussed" the Potter case with a couple of friends in April after the shooting, and told the courtroom that he didn't believe the criminal justice system works equally for everyone.

During questioning, the panelist revealed that he has a B.A. and Masters in English and works as an editor in neurology dealing with medical evidence. According to notes from a pool reporter in the courtroom, the juror appeared to be a white man in his late 30s or early 40s.

When asked about his opinions toward police by state attorney Matthew Frank, the panelist said he doesn't agree with the message or approach to defunding the police, but agreed he supports the work that good police officers do.

Following Frank's questioning, panelist number two was seated for the trial.

9 a.m.

Jury selection in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer began shortly after 9 a.m., with Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu presiding.

Judge Chu read descriptions of the charges against Potter, first and second-degree manslaughter, to the jury.

Chu also introduced the defense and prosecution teams, as well as members of the courtroom staff.

"Our sole purpose and obligation is to ensure jurors who decide this case are neutral, open minded and fair," Chu told the panel of potential jurors while giving them preliminary instructions.

The judge explained the jury selection (voir dire) process, and how they would be questioned in both a group and individual setting. She asked the panel a number of questions, including whether health concerns or an inability to presume Potter is innocent until proven guilty, would prevent them from serving on the jury.

"By showing up today and proving you are willing to serve, you are our heroes," Chu told the panel of potential jurors. "Our criminal justice system could not work without good citizens like you."

Case history

In April 2021, police were attempting to take Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, into custody after pulling him over for expired tabs when Potter, who is white, drew her gun and fatally shot him in the chest. The incident was captured on police body cameras. Potter later claimed she meant to use her Taser instead of her firearm.

Potter faces both first and second-degree manslaughter charges in Wright's death. She was initially charged only with second-degree manslaughter, which requires a finding that she acted with “culpable negligence” in Wright’s death.

Prosecutors later added a first-degree manslaughter count against Potter, and on Oct. 27 Judge Regina Chu decided to allow the charge.

Attorneys are expected to take a hard look at the potential jurors' attitudes toward policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements. Roughly 200 potential jurors were asked ahead of time to provide extensive information on what they already know about the case, and whether they have positive or negative impressions about Potter and Wright.

In May, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison confirmed his office would lead the prosecution against Potter, who is represented by defense attorneys Earl Gray and Paul Engh. Gray is the same lawyer representing Thomas Lane, one of the former Minneapolis police officers charged in connection to the death of George Floyd in May 2020. He also handled the case of Jeronimo Yanez, the former St. Anthony Police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile following a traffic stop.

In September, Potter's lawyers said there will be no guilty plea from their client, and court documents released in October show defense attorneys intend to argue the fatal shooting was an accident.

Wright's family will be represented by civil right attorney Ben Crump, whose office also represented George Floyd's family during the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.

This trial will mark just the second time the state has allowed cameras inside the courtroom for the broadcast a criminal trial. The first was earlier this year, for Chauvin's murder trial.