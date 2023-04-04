Governor Inslee signs traffic safety bill as WSDOT remembers fallen workers

Outside of the Washington State Department of Transportation eastern office, 60 cones are a reminder of the WSDOT workers who died while in a work zone since 1950.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recognizes its fallen workers every spring.

WSDOT said 60 workers, including 9 in the eastern region, died while on the job over the last 73 years.

While they're no longer with us, their deaths serve as a reminder that more can be done to make work zones safer.

“They're sons, daughters, parents, grandparents, family, they are our friends," WSDOT communications Joe McHale said. "They're not just hard hats.”

McHale said Tuesday was a win for the future of traffic safety in Washington.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill to allow speed cameras in highway work zones.

McHale said the cameras will benefit both worker and driver safety.

"We've seen examples of work zone cameras in other states," McHale said. "Driver behavior does change. Drivers slow down and there are less injury-related collisions or fatalities."

McHale said the top two reasons for work zone collisions are distracted driving and speeding.

“Last year, there were nearly 1200 collisions in work zones," McHale explained. "Not to our workers, but collisions, in general, to the traveling public.”

In a Facebook post, the Governor said "we all play a role and have responsibility for keeping workers safe."

According to legislation, the cameras will photograph a car and license plate, if they are going too fast.

McHale said the state is still discussing logistics like the speed limit, cost of the ticket and number of cameras.

The bill will go into effect July 2024.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.