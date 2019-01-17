SPOKANE, Wash. — A bald eagle was rescued by Washington Fish and Wildlife near Moses Lake on Friday and taken to Pioneer Veterinary Clinic.

The eagle had and old infected cut on his left leg and after a few tests they discovered that he had also been shot according to a release from Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education center .

KREM

He was then taken to Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education center in Pendleton, Ore., where the staff discovered that the lead level in his blood was four times what is considered to be the toxic level.

The lead in his blood is compromising the eagle’s vision but the staff is hoping that it will improve as his lead levels are reduced.

The eagle is said to be recovering but is still very ill. Blue Mountain is working on reducing his lead levels.