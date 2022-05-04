Trial of Hayden poll worker accused of misconduct during November local elections postponed

Laura L. Van Voorhees of Hayden is charged with electioneering, an offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The trial of a poll worker accused of misconduct during last November’s local elections has been postponed after the woman at the center of the case fired her attorney, as reported by our news partner, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

The trial has been rescheduled to begin on July 5.

Laura L. Van Voorhees of Hayden is charged with electioneering, an offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000.

The criminal complaint stems from Nov. 2, 2021, when Van Voorhees allegedly offered cards printed with information about critical race theory to voters while she worked at the polls.

Critical race theory (CRT) is an academic concept. The central idea is that race is a social construct and that racism is not just a product of individual prejudice, but also embedded in legal systems and politics.

CRT is taught at the college level, particularly in law school. The concept is not taught in local schools.

Idaho’s electioneering law makes it illegal to attempt to persuade or prevent someone from voting a certain way within 100 feet of a polling place.

The law specifically forbids circulating “cards or handbills of any kind.”

Van Voorhees pleaded not guilty in January.

A jury trial in the case was set to begin this month, but proceedings paused after Van Voorhees fired her attorney, Michael Palmer.

In court Monday, Palmer said Van Voorhees instructed him last week to withdraw as her attorney.

“She said I lack the competence, experience to handle her case and that I’ve developed a reputation for sloth,” Palmer said.

He said it’s clear that Van Voorhees has “a complete lack of confidence” in his ability to represent her, adding that he doubts she’ll accept a plea deal.

“I also believe that, no matter the outcome, it would be chalked up to me throwing the case or being unprepared or incapable of handling the case,” Palmer told the court. “I don’t think there’s any good outcome.”

Van Voorhees waived her right to a speedy trial on Monday, saying she refuses to work with Palmer and feels that she’s been “railroaded.”

“This is a highly political case,” she said. “I won’t be fodder for people to seek higher office.”

She’s reportedly looking for another attorney to represent her.

The state was reportedly ready to move forward with its case before the trial was postponed.

“Having worked with Mr. Palmer, I’ve never known him to be a slothful attorney or negligent on duties,” prosecuting attorney Corey Weber said.

Van Voorhees — who has reportedly said at different times that she moved to Kootenai County from Washington and that she moved from California — is a member of Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education.”

The task force aims to root out alleged teachings of “critical race theory, socialism, communism and Marxism” in Idaho schools.

During the task force’s first meeting last May, Van Voorhees blamed a poor relationship with her daughter in part on CRT teachings at her daughter’s former college in California.

In another meeting, she said she believes the U.S. is in the midst of a “communist takeover.”

A website titled “Protect Your Children” appears to be created and operated by Van Voorhees. The site, which included photos of Van Voorhees, went private after The Press reported on its existence in February.

“There are choices you can make to redirect what’s happening to the kids,” the site read in part. “You have more power than you may think. Use it.”