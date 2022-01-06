x
Idaho

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Tessa Shannon was last seen in the area of the Moose Lounge near 401 East Sherman Avenue.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Tessa Shannon was last seen in the area of the Moose Lounge near 401 East Sherman Avenue. KCSO said she was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Her last cell phone usage puts her in the area of the east end of Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene.

Shannon was driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson with the Idaho license plate number K682419. 

Anyone with information regarding Shannon's whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at (208) 446-1338.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

