Kootenai County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Tessa Shannon was last seen in the area of the Moose Lounge near 401 East Sherman Avenue. KCSO said she was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Her last cell phone usage puts her in the area of the east end of Sherman Avenue in Coeur d'Alene.

Shannon was driving a 2019 Hyundai Tucson with the Idaho license plate number K682419.

Anyone with information regarding Shannon's whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at (208) 446-1338.

