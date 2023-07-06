x
Idaho

One person dead after plane crashes near airport in St. Maries

KREM 2 spoke with an employee of the airport who confirmed one person died when a Cessna crashed immediately after takeoff a few hundred yards away from the runway.
ST MARIES, Idaho — Benewah County Sheriff’s are responding to reports of a plane crash near the Jack A. Buell airport in St. Maries, Idaho.

Authorities are on scene waiting for the FAA to respond to the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

