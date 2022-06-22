North Idaho College board selecting new president

The North Idaho College board of trustees is expected to choose the school’s new president on their Wednesday meeting.

Trustees will meet at 6 in the Edminster Student Union Building, Lake Coeur d’Alene Room on NIC’s main campus. The meeting will also be streamed via Zoom, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The selection of a new president is an action item on the agenda.

Unfinished business on the agenda includes a resolution to reserve foregone taxes and an item regarding the board conduct policy.

The board will take public comment on agenda items from members of the public who are present in person. Comments are limited to two minutes per person. A sign-up sheet will be provided in the meeting room.

Before meeting in open session, trustees are scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. in executive session.

To attend the meeting via Zoom: https://nic.zoom.us/j/89662546590