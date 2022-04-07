Police continue looking for suspect in vandalized Coeur d'Alene 'Suffragist' statue

Police continued looking for a suspect in the vandalism of the statue by McEuen Park. The reward fund stands at $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the s

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police are continuing to look for a suspect in the recent vandalism of "The Suffragist" by McEuen Park.

Detectives are seeking video surveillance during the early morning hours of March 25 from businesses and residents in the area near Sixth and Front, where the statue stands, along with three others, all created by artist Terry Lee.

Police have gone door-to-door checking with those in the area but said they would appreciate it if area businesses reviewed their security cameras from the date and time of the incident, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

Emily Boyd, executive director of the Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association, said the reward fund stands at $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

She said there are many security cameras in the downtown area but most face toward the front of the business or inside the business, not the sidewalk or street.

"Not a good view of foot traffic," she said.

The Suffragist was dedicated in a ceremony attended by about 100 people on Aug. 18, 2020. It celebrated 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right the vote.

But last month, its face and sign were painted with yellow and words were painted on the sidewalk in front of it. Based on some footage recorded from a distance, it was the act of one person.

City crews quickly removed the damage the morning of March 25 with a hot water pressure washer, some graffiti remover and a brush.

The bronze statue is protected with a special wax.

"My guys got right on it," said Parks Director Bill Greenwood.