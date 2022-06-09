Benewah County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

29-year-old Rochelle Griffin was last seen on Saturday, June 4 at the Coeur d'Alene Casino, according to a Facebook post.

BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho — The Benewah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.

29-year-old Rochelle Griffin was last seen on Saturday, June 4 at the Coeur d'Alene Casino, according to a Facebook post.

Griffin is approximately 5'5", weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding or whereabouts is asked to contact the Benewah County Sheriff's Office at (208) 245-2555 or contact the local FBI office.