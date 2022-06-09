x
Idaho

Benewah County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

Credit: Benewah County Sheriff's Office
BENEWAH COUNTY, Idaho — The Benewah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.

29-year-old Rochelle Griffin was last seen on Saturday, June 4 at the Coeur d'Alene Casino, according to a Facebook post.

Griffin is approximately 5'5", weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding or whereabouts is asked to contact the Benewah County Sheriff's Office at (208) 245-2555 or contact the local FBI office.

Credit: Benewah County Sheriff's Office
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

