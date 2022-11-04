Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion

The expansion adds 28 acres already owned by the club to the existing PUD, bringing it to 692 acres total. The area will be used for a “spa and med facility.”

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting vote.

The expansion adds 28 acres already owned by the club to the existing PUD, bringing it to 692 acres total. The area will be used for a “spa and med facility.”

“This does not increase the density in the Gozzer Ranch PUD,” county attorney Pat Braden said Thursday.

The PUD was originally approved in 2005 with a total of 375 dwelling units. There are currently 335 units within the PUD, with 40 left.

Two applications for minor subdivisions have been on hold, said county planner Vlad Finkel, pending final approval of the PUD expansion.

Those subdivisions would comprise eight total units. If approved, they would leave 32 units available.

“Of those remaining 32, many, many people there have double lots, so they may not even end up with a full 40 at the end,” said Commissioner Leslie Duncan.

The expansion has been subject to criticism from some community members.

During a March public hearing, 15 people opposed the expansion. No residents spoke in favor of it.

In July, commissioners held off approving a preliminary amendment to the PUD because the county learned that Gozzer was conducting a commercial spa out of a residential building, in violation of both building code and land-use development code.

Community Development Director David Callahan confirmed Thursday that Gozzer has since resolved the violations.