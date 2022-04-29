Police responds to broken-down bus in Idaho

Officers initially stopped to assist the bus and its passengers but discovered that some of the passengers had warrants from “all across the country.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A broken-down bus led to a large police presence Thursday afternoon.

Idaho State Police responded to a bus that broke down on the Fourth Street I-90 on-ramp around 1 p.m. Thursday, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press.

ISP said law enforcement initially stopped to assist the bus and its passengers but discovered that some of the passengers had warrants from “all across the country.”

Police also allegedly found “drug-related” items while searching the bus.

ISP refused to answer questions from The Press about why officers checked passengers for warrants and why they searched the bus.

No arrests were made, and contrary to rumors circulating on social media, the bus was not carrying undocumented immigrants.