Idaho gas prices drop to lowest price in a year

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are paying some of the state’s lowest gas prices in a year, but winter weather and year-end travel are causing the price of fill-ups to rise in other parts of the country, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.43, which is 4 cents less than a week ago and 54 cents less than a month ago.

In Coeur d'Alene, a gallon of regular unleaded was going for as low as $2.85. Around Kootenai County, it is in the $3 range.

The national average sits at $3.23 per gallon, which is 13 cents more than a week ago, but 20 cents less than a month ago.

Idaho currently ranks ninth in the nation for most expensive fuel behind Hawaii ($5.03), California ($4.43), Nevada ($3.98), Washington ($3.87), Oregon ($3.74) Alaska ($3.71), Pennsylvania ($3.63) and Washington, D.C. ($3.48).

“Demand will likely level off throughout the month of January, and with refineries back up and running, we could continue to see favorable gas prices to kick off the new year,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde.

Surging fuel prices in Idaho and across the country were similar for the first half of the year, but the gap widened during the busy summer months.

Conde said during the pandemic, people had fewer travel options. As a result, some families were able to save up discretionary income that they could use in 2022 to make their holiday road trips possible, even with much higher gas prices.

“It will be very interesting to see how people’s pain thresholds change or stay the same when it comes to gas prices this year," Conde said.

Idaho gas prices as of Tuesday include: Boise, $3.49;

Coeur d’Alene, $3.01; Franklin, $3.40; Idaho Falls, $3.47; and Lewiston, $3.58.

