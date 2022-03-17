Idaho adding extra DUI patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

Idaho State Police will be on the streets watching for impaired drivers from Thursday through next weekend.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest days on the road — and area law enforcement agencies are working together to combat impaired drivers in North Idaho.

North Idaho DUI Task Force patrols will be on the streets from today through next weekend, as reported by our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The task force includes officers, deputies and troopers with Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Coeur d’Alene, Rathdrum, Spirit Lake, Post Falls and Hayden Police Departments.

“Don’t be the reason we have to go to someone’s home with the tragic news that their loved one was killed because of one bad decision,” said ISP Trooper Daniel Taylor.

During the 2015-2019 St. Patrick’s Day period, 280 people died in drunk-driving crashes.

DUI arrests can cost thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work and higher insurance rates.

Alcohol is part of many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Plan ahead to have a designated driver, use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft or call a friend or family member for a ride.

“It’s the safe, smart thing to do,” Taylor said.