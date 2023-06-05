Gov. Little in North Idaho to discuss how deployment of ISP to southern border will help combat fentanyl crisis

According to a press release, Governor Little and ISP Colonel Kedrick Wills will discuss their experience during a recent visit to the Texas-Mexico border.

HAYDEN, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little will be in North Idaho on Monday to share information about his deployment of Idaho State Police to the southern border. Governor Little says it will help Idaho combat the current fentanyl crisis.

According to a press release, Governor Little and ISP Colonel Kedrick Wills will discuss their experience during a recent visit to the Texas-Mexico border. They will also provide an update on the ISP personnel Governor Little deployed in May to support the State of Texas’ efforts to secure the border and improve Idaho’s ability to interdict illicit drugs to protect Idahoans.

In 2021, Governor Little sent a team of state troopers to Arizona to assist with drug interdiction. He also joined a lawsuit challenging President Biden’s Title 42 border decision.

The Governor’s Office says in 2022, Governor Little launched “Operation Esto Perpetua” which is a new strategy to do more to protect our communities against the growing drug threat. The operation brought together law enforcement and Idahoans to reduce the flow of fentanyl and methamphetamine into the State of Idaho.

In 2023, Governor Little called for the development of a new statewide drug interdiction team at the Idaho State Police and enhanced testing and training.

