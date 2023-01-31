Coeur d'Alene tractor company donates machine to Children's Village

The tractor will allow Moos and the Children’s Village staff to do their own maintenance in-house, and their own snow removal. Kids will pick a name for the tractor.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — General Manager of Coeur d’Alene Tractor Matt Adams presented Children’s Village CEO Vanessa Moos with a shiny new Kubota tractor Monday, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

“Isn’t she cute?” Moos said as Adams unloaded it from the trailer. “We have 15 acres, so having this is going to be a lot of help. Right now, we pay for snow removal through grants.”

The BX2380 tractor, valued at $16,500, will allow Moos and the Children’s Village staff to do their own maintenance in house, and their own snow removal.

“Look at all the sidewalks we can clear now,” Moos said.

Snow had been cleared from the road to the village, but the sidewalks were still iced over Monday.

“I have a lot to move around,” said Duane Friesen, the village maintenance man.

The new tractor is a simple to use machine for versatility, and will fill a handful of needs for Friesen, from moving snow or weight to dirt and stones.

“It's a very intuitive small diesel tractor,” said Adams. “It might inspire other ideas in how they can use the machine in the future. Snow removal, moving material, mowers can be fit to it. This is a base unit, it’s just the start of a wish list.”

The Coeur d’Alene Tractor donated the sub-compact tractor in collaboration with Kubota, a Japanese equipment manufacturer.

“For now it makes some of the manual labor just a little bit easier,” Adams said.

Adams has a degree in cognitive psychology but a history in business, so giving the tractor to Moos and the Children’s Village is his way of giving back to the community.

Children’s Village is a trauma response center for children, focusing on restoring trust after abuse or neglect.

“(Moos) is contributing to creating a more stable environment for kids, which on a grander scale contributes to stability in the community,” Adams said. “The more we talk the more we find small ways to help. If I can help her in just a little way, that's a way to give back to the community.”

The tractor allows the operation costs in the village to go down so they can focus on other priorities. Grant money that covered snow removal can now cover efforts to improve children’s lives.

“At Cd’A tractor, we want to make people’s lives a little bit easier,” Adams said. “Every time you deliver a machine you know you’re doing something good.”

The next step, Moos said, is to name it. They’ll have the kids in the village come up with a name for the new machine.

Hopefully something cute, to match it, Moos said.