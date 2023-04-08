31st Annual Downtown Coeur d’Alene Street Fair returns this weekend

The fair will run August 4-6. On Friday and Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and on Sunday it will be open 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The 31st annual Downtown Coeur d’Alene Street Fair kicks off on August 4!

The fair will feature 250 vendors showcasing food, fine arts, crafts, clothing and much more.

The fair will run August 4-6. On Friday and Saturday, it will be open from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and on Sunday it will be open 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

KREM 2 got a behind-the scenes look at the final preps to get the fair ready ahead of it opening to the public.

