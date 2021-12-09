North Idaho 'Red Kettle' campaign in need of donations, volunteers

The annual campaign with a goal of $245,000 is running behind, with about $16,000 raised and 15 days to go.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As Josh Scott and John Nishimoto stood ringing bells to bring attention to the Red Kettle in front of them Wednesday, a man walked up and dropped in several dollars, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

“Thank you,” Scott said, smiling.

Donations to the Salvation Army’s local Red Kettle campaign outside the Super 1 Foods store in Hayden were coming in strong and steady throughout the morning.

“So generous,” Nishimoto said. “It’s a generous community.”

But the annual campaign with a goal of $245,000 is running behind, with about $16,000 raised and 15 days to go. All donations stay local and help thousands with food, clothing and housing.

In 2020, The Salvation Army’s Kroc Center invested more than $1 million in community outreach efforts including 1,000 nights of emergency shelter, 2,500 hours of free child care and 14,000 meals.

It wants to maintain that level of service.

“Our Red Kettle campaign is our largest single fundraising effort,” said Salvation Army Maj. Don Gilger, executive director.

“If you want to impact lives directly support a Red Kettle this year,” he added.

Some are responding to the call for help.

Area chambers are in the midst of a competition to see who can raise the most money ringing bells for the Red Kettle program. That’s what brought Scott and Nishimoto, wearing red Salvation Army aprons, out for the Hayden Chamber of Commerce.

Educators will be ringing bells for the campaign on Saturday at Fred Meyer in Coeur d’Alene.

While that help is much appreciated, it may not be enough.

Gilger said at least 10 more volunteers a day, standing for two-to-four-hour shifts, are needed through Dec. 24, the final day bell ringers will be out there.

“We are short of volunteers at all our locations this year,” he said.

In years past, some bell ringers were paid. This year, Salvation Army is changing to an all-volunteer force at the kettles.

Gilger said their reasons for the switch include the lack of those looking for work, North Idaho's low unemployment and reduced costs. He also noted that volunteers bring in four times as much income per hour because of their spirit and enthusiasm.

Salvation Army's “Flannel Fest” dinner and auction attended by about 150 people in early November kicked off the campaign.

Volunteers have plenty of places to consider when picking their date and time slot. Red Kettle sites are located through Kootenai County, including Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Rathdrum and Athol.

To sign up as a Red Kettle volunteer call 208-763-0647 or go to kroccda.org/kettles.

Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our news partner, click here.