Idaho governor issues proclamation honoring Dick Fosbury

Gov. Little's proclamation remembers the Olympic high jump champion as someone "who tirelessly served the people of the Wood River Valley" for more than two decades.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday took a moment to honor Richard "Dick" Fosbury, the Olympic high-jump champion and Blaine County commissioner who passed away March 12.

Little signed a proclamation making March 27, 2023, Richard "Dick" Fosbury Day in Idaho and read it during a gathering in the governor's ceremonial office, calling Fosbury "a brilliant athlete and Olympian who tirelessly served the people of the Wood River Valley for over two decades."

Fosbury, who had celebrated his 76th birthday just six days before his death, was born in Oregon but had lived in Idaho for decades. At the time of his death, he was in his second term as a Blaine County commissioner. Before running for office, he was city engineer for Ketchum for 25 years and had founded Galena Engineering.

Fosbury studied civil engineering at Oregon State University before he won gold at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, a moment that helped popularize the "Fosbury Flop" technique, which forever changed the high-jump event. He is a member of the U.S. Olympic, U.S. National Track and Field and World Sports Humanitarian halls of fame.

Fosbury coached track and field at Wood River High School after he moved to Ketchum in 1977, and established a summer track-and-field camp at Idaho State University, to name two of his contributions to athletics in Idaho.

Here is the complete text of the proclamation Gov. Little read and signed Monday:

WHEREAS, Richard (Dick) Fosbury was born on March 6, 1947, and raised in Medford, Oregon. He attended Oregon State University, earning a civil engineering technology degree. Dick passed away on March 12, 2023; and

WHEREAS, Dick was an American high jumper who is considered one of the most influential athletes in the history of track and field. Dick became an Olympic gold medal winner at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, breaking the former Olympic record; and

WHEREAS, Dick revolutionized the high jump with a “back-first” technique now known as the Fosbury Flop. The method is used almost exclusively by high jump athletes today; and

WHEREAS, Dick was a legendary athlete. The International Olympic Museum has a special section dedicated to Dick and the Fosbury Flop. He is in the United States Olympic, United States National Track and Field, and World Sports Humanitarian halls of fame; and

WHEREAS, considered one of the most influential athletes in the history of track and field, Dick served as vice president of the Olympians Association for 12 years and as president of the World Olympians Association for four years; and

WHEREAS, Dick moved to Ketchum, Idaho, in 1977, cofounding Galena Engineering. He served 25 years as engineer for the City of Ketchum and five years on Blaine County’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Dick also coached track and field athletes at Wood River High School; and

WHEREAS, Dick was a committed friend to Idaho State University and its students and alumni. His contributions to the university are numerous, including the creation of a summer camp on the university’s campus where he and other Olympians would work with Bengal staff to support young track athletes. Additionally, Dick has been instrumental in promoting the sport of track and field at Idaho State University. He has served as a mentor and friend to alumni and coaches at Idaho State University for decades, making him a true ambassador of the university; and

WHEREAS, Dick served for more than 20 years as chairman of Simplot Games and leader of the Simplot Games / Dick Fosbury Track Camp, bringing the spirit of Olympism to Pocatello, Idaho, and inviting many of his Olympian friends to join him in his beloved state. With his remarkable energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to high school athletes, he elevated the events and inspired participants from across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Mexico to improve their performance in athletics and in life; and

WHEREAS, Dick successfully ran for Blaine County Commission’s District 1 seat in 2018 to tackle affordable housing and the restoration of the Big Wood River. He was reelected in 2020 and was in the middle of his second term, serving as chairman, at the time of his passing; and

WHEREAS, Dick Fosbury is survived by his wife Robin Tomasi, son Erich Fosbury, and stepdaughters Stephanie Thomas-Phipps and Kristi Thompson;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, BRAD LITTLE, Governor of the State of Idaho, do hereby proclaim March 27, 2023 to be

RICHARD (DICK) FOSBURY DAY

in Idaho, and I encourage Idaho citizens to recognize this special observance.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Idaho at the Capitol in Boise on this 27th day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred forty-seventh, and of the Statehood of Idaho the one hundred thirty-third.

The governor often does proclamations and signing ceremonies in response to requests from individuals and groups, which the governor's office may grant or deny. More about proclamations, the policy and how to request a proclamation is posted here.

Fosbury's death left a vacancy on the Blaine County Board of Commissioners. As Fosbury was a member of the Democratic Party, the Blaine County Democrats will soon submit a list of nominees to Gov. Little, who will appoint a successor to complete Fosbury's term.