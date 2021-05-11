How to help with India's COVID outbreak from Spokane

Nineteen small businesses across Spokane will team up to fundraise for people in need in India.

SPOKANE, Wash. — India is the new world hotspot for COVID-19. Here in Spokane, there are not a lot of ways to feel connected to a country across the world, but 19 small businesses are working to bridge the gap.

On Thursday, Inland Curry will host an Indian Street Food Night Fundraiser at the Feast World Kitchen at 1321 E 3rd Ave, Spokane, Wash from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The walk-up window and patio will be open for the night. The owner of Inland Curry, Noreen Hiskey said 80 percent of all the profits from the night will go to Khaana Chahiye, an Indian non-profit working to fight hunger.

"India is gasping for air literally, as the a second wave of COVID hits the country hard," Hiskey wrote in a Facebook post. "Vaccines are in short supply, hospitals are out of space, food is scarce and bodies piling up."

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 22,662,575 on Monday, as 366,161 new cases were registered to the health ministry across the country in the past 24 hours.

If someone is not able to attend the street food night. They can buy tickets in a local raffle with two prizes. The 'Show Up for India' Raffle allows people to be entered to win one of two prizes that are worth around $500.00 each.

This is what the prize looks like:

Tickets for the raffle are $5. They can be purchased on Inland Curry's website or through their venmo page. Winners will be chosen 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15.

"My people back home need help, so let us show some love for the people of a culture that America has so embraced through Yoga, dance, its cuisine and artisan works," Hiskey said.