WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

The Washington State Department of Transportation started putting up a new security fence on Friday morning. It should take about 24 hours to construct it.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is in charge of installing the fence around the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya.



For the past week, the people living there have made room for the fence by moving RVs and cleaning up trash.



WSDOT said the fencing is needed to address safety and security both inside the camp and in the surrounding neighborhood.

One neighbor, Jeff Crum, says he supports a more controlled environment at the camp.

"Kind of a way that they're trying to mitigate the situation," Crum said. "It might be a precursor to actually eliminating the camp. I don't think people are gonna want to live in a place that's free."

Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, said she hopes the fence does two things.

It will keep people contained inside," Garcia said. "And we can really understand what's going on out there. We're not firm believers that all the crime in this area is from this homeless camp. But if it is, that should mitigate that part of it. It also keeps our campers safe from people coming in and out of their camp all night long."

Campers will be required to sign a new list of rules. Some of them include keeping their area clean, not stealing, and adhering to the curfew.

Once the fencing is up, the curfew will take effect from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Garcia said security with badges will be the only ones allowed in and out during curfew.

If someone arrives after the curfew, they will not be allowed to enter.

Garcia says jewels helping hands will still help them find shelter.

