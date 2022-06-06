City of Spokane looks for wrap around service provider at new shelter

For filling service needs at the new proposed shelter, the committee decided not to recommend a provider and three next-step options are being evaluated.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The proposed lease and recommended operator of a pending regional flex capacity homeless shelter with wrap around services in east Spokane was briefed to Spokane City Council Monday afternoon.

For the operation of the shelter, a broad-based independent committee recommended The Guardians Foundation to be the day-to-day operator of the proposed new shelter. For filling service needs at the new proposed shelter, the committee decided not to recommend a provider as the lone proposal that met the minimum criteria was based on a more limited scope of services proposed.

Mayor Nadine Woodward approved moving forward with the recommendation of The Guardians Foundation to operate the new shelter. For the services, the committee is currently evaluating three next-step options for services at the facility including working with existing service provider contracts to co-locate onsite, a pay-for-service model where organizations can bill for hours spent with shelter guests, and issuing a new request for proposals to allow multiple service providers with specialty services.

According to a statement by the City of Spokane, submitted applications were reviewed by Spokane County and other representatives from different local organizations including the Continuum of Care Board, two shelters that didn’t submit a proposal, the Community Housing and Human Services Board, the Spokane Regional Health District and a neighborhood council member.

Since the summer of 2021, the City evaluated about 100 locations as potential spots for temporary shelter space. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held during Council’s regular Legislative Session at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

The shelter operator recommendation proposed lease will be presented during the Council’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee meeting agenda today. Council is expected to vote on both proposals later this month.

According to a written statement by the City, the proposed lease between the City and Lawrence B. Stone properties is for a five-year term with a monthly rent cost of $26,100. The lease includes provisions for utilities and services, maintenance and repair; insurance; alterations; signs; quiet enjoyment; destruction of premises; and more. The shelter would provide different amenities including a bathroom and shower access, access to electricity for charging and meals.