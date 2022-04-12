Gov. Inslee to visit Catalyst Project in Spokane

The opening date was originally scheduled for the beginning of December but was delayed due to maintenance issues.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will be in Spokane to tour Catholic Charities Eastern Washington's (CCEW) Catalyst Project.

CCEW's Catalyst Project converted a former hotel in West Hills into an emergency homeless shelter. The goal of the shelter is to provide temporary housing for homeless individuals until they can transition out of homelessness.

The governor will be joined by CCEW CEO Rob McCann, Washington Department of Commerce (WSDC) Director Lisa Brown and the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Secretary Roger Millar. The group will preview the building, right before it is slated to open on Dec. 8.

The Catalyst project has space to house 100 homeless individuals. According to CCEW, people who are qualified for the program will have a room to stay in, then find ways to transition into permanent housing.

The Department of Commerce funded the project through the Right of Way Safety Initiative. The opening date was originally scheduled for the beginning of December but was delayed due to plumbing issues.

Governor Inslee's visit is expected to take place at around 10:30 a.m., Dec. 5.

