Suspect who prompted heavy police presence at Northern Quest is in custody

Both Kalispel Tribal Police and the Airway Heights Police Department are responding to the scene.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A suspect who prompted a heavy police presence at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Monday afternoon is in custody, according to the Airway Heights Police Department.

The incident is currently under investigation, said Northern Quest spokesperson Julie Holland. Two Kalispel Tribal Police officers who responded to the scene were uninjured, while the suspect is suffering from injuries that are not life-threatening.

Holland did not have additional information to provide about what led up to the incident.

KREM photojournalist Dave Somers was turned away from the scene by Kalispel Tribal Police.

Somers photographed police vehicles, and at least one ambulance and fire engine, at Northern Quest. One area of the parking lot has been blocked off by police tape.