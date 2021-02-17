Harrison woman dies after falling through ice on Lake Coeur d'Alene

The woman was pulled from the water and life-saving efforts were immediately started, but they were unsuccessful.

HARRISON, IDAHO, Idaho — A 77-year-old woman is dead after she fell through the ice on Lake Coeur d’Alene near Harrison, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Lt. Ryan Higgins said deputies received a call around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday about a person who fell through the ice in the area of Harlow Point. Higgins said initial reports stated someone went onto the ice to possibly rescue a dog or other animal and fell through the ice.

The reporting party and others tried to help the person with ropes and a canoe but were initially unsuccessful, Higgins said.

East Side Fire and the Kootenai County Dive Rescue Team responded and located an unconscious woman in the water, Higgins said. The woman was pulled from the water and life-saving efforts were immediately started, but were they unsuccessful, according to Higgins.

The woman was identified by the sheriff’s office as Leslie G. Daniels, 77, of Harrison.