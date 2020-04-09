Hacker plays explicit video during Pullman middle school Zoom class

Pullman Police Sergeant Greg Umbright said a Lincoln Middle School band class happening over Zoom was hacked by someone and they played a video showing bestiality.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman police and Pullman School District IT staff are investigating the hacking of a Zoom call for a middle school band class on Thursday.

Pullman Police Sergeant Greg Umbright said a Lincoln Middle School band class happening over Zoom was hacked by someone and they played a video showing bestiality.

Umbright said the teacher immediately shut down the video. The incident was reported to police at the end of the school day.

Pullman School District’s IT department is working to figure out who was responsible for the hack, Umbright said. He said they will forward any leads they get to the police department.

Umbright said if any leads are developed, the person responsible could face “a variety of charges.”