GRANT COUNTY, Wash-- The Grant County Sheriff's Office, firefighting crew and the Bureau of Land Management rescued a woman in her 60s who fell over 100 feet at the I-90 Vantage scenic view on Wednesday.

According to Grant County officials, the woman was conscious and talking when she was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Firefighters from fire districts 10, 11 and 3 and the Bureau of Land Management rescue a woman in her 60s who fell over 100 feet down a cliff at the I-90 Vantage scenic view area this evening. She was taken to Quincy Valley Medical Center by Protection One ambulance. pic.twitter.com/t10zLcA73v — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) June 21, 2018

