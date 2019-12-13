QUINCY, Wash. — All passengers from both a tour bus and a school bus have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Quincy, Wash. on Friday morning.

Kyle Foreman, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said all of the injuries are minor. He did not say how many people were injured, but some are students.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says White Trail Road is closed between Highway 28 and Highway 281 due to the crash. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

The estimated time of reopening is unknown.

Parents have been asked to go to Quincy Valley Hospital to reunite with their children. They should not go to the scene of the crash.

Quincy School District announced they would open two hours late on Friday due to icy roads and hazardous weather conditions.

Roads are icy throughout Grant County on Friday, Foreman said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

RELATED: UW marching band thanks first responders, community for help after 2018 crash

RELATED: Driver in UW bus crash traveled too fast for conditions, WSP says