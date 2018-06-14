GRANT CO., Wash. -- The Soap Lake Fire was 90% contained as of Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP Public Information Officer Jeff Sevigney said the fire has burned 2,063 acres.

On Wednesday, firefighters completed line construction and were successful keeping the fire within its established perimeter. Sevigney said strong, gusty winds tested the fire lines Wednesday afternoon. Despite the challenging conditions, Seigney said the fire line held up well.

The Soap Lake Fire started June 11 at 4:30 p.m. along State Route 17, four miles north of Soap Lake.

All evacuations for the area were canceled Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

