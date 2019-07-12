MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One man is dead and three others are injured after a head on collision on Road 7 Northeast in Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

Max Taylor, 75, was headed eastbound when officials believe he suffered a medical emergency, causing him to swerve into the opposite lane.

Taylor collided head on with the other car, a Ford F-150 driven by a 16-year-old girl. The driver and two teen-aged passengers were injured and transported to Samaritan Healthcare, according to the Sheriff's office.

Both drivers and one of the passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, according to the Sheriff's office.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.

