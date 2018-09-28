MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Valais Blacknose Sheep could be the cutest variety of sheep in the world, according to the internet.

The Valais Blacknose Sheep breed originated in Switzerland. It’s a dual-purpose breed, raised both for meat and wool, but most people are choosing to focus on the breed’s cute characteristics.

It turns out there is a farm in Eastern Washington raising the special Valais Blacknose Sheep.

In Moses Lake, Sarah Maki Smith and Linda Roberts are breeding the sheep. They have more than 40 years’ experience raising sheep. Recently, they decided to try something new.

Their very first Valais Blacknose lamb was born in June through artificial insemination. The semen came from all the way from a ram in Scotland.

Sarah Maki Smith works for Washington State University as a regional livestock specialist. She said not only are the sheep especially adorable, they are more mellow and docile than other varieties of sheep, almost like a pet dog, “they basically turn into your shadow,” Maki Smith said.

This year was Maki Smith’s and Robert’s first time breeding the special Valais Blacknose Sheep. The animals are not being offered for sale this year, but Maki Smith says that could be a possibility in the future.

\

It’s not about financial gain, though, according to Maki Smith, “We never did it for the money, we did it for the love of sheep.”

If you'd like to learn more about the Valais Blacknose Sheep operation in Washington head to their Facebook page.

© 2018 KREM