Governor Inslee visiting Moses Lake to discuss housing and homelessness concerns

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will visit Moses Lake on Thursday to discuss housing and homelessness concerns. During this visit, he will be meeting with local elected and community leaders.

The governor will also be touring the Moses Lake Sleep Center, which is an enhanced shelter that provides short-term housing and housing stability case management.

Previously, Moses Lake had an ordinance that prohibited camping in city parks but that was changed in 2018. This was due to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in Martin vs. City of Boise where a city cannot criminalize camping or sleeping in open public spaces – or on sidewalks – if the city does not provide shelter for the homeless.

The City of Moses lake did not provide shelter for the homeless at the time, therefore, they were allowed to camp and or sleep in our parks and on sidewalks.

In 2018, officials said officers in Moses Lake saw a spike in homeless camps in city parks due to the court decision. The Moses Lake Police Chief said there are about 50 to 60 homeless people in the city. He said that before, there were no people sleeping in the park. Now, they have seen 10 to 12 people sleeping in downtown Moses Lake parks.

To discuss the housing and homelessness concerns, Governor Inslee will be meeting with community leaders at a roundtable set to start at 1:45 p.m.