Gov. Little threatens to sue federal government over failure to remove grizzlies from endangered species list

BOISE, Idaho — In 2022 the state of Idaho started a petition to remove the "lower-48" grizzly bear from the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) was required to make a decision within 90 days, by June 7, 2022, but failed to make a decision.

Idaho's Gov. Brad Little notified the Biden Administration on Thursday of his plan to sue the federal government for failing to make the required find to remove the grizzly bear from the endangered species list.

“Idaho’s entire congressional delegation and I are lockstep in our demand for answers from the federal government about grizzly bear delisting," said Gov. Little.

Gov. Little is giving the USFWS 60 days to respond with an answer to Idaho's petition or Idaho will sue.

"Idaho has continually demonstrated leadership in species management, and we expect the federal government to uphold its duties in providing clarity around issues that greatly impact a variety of activities on the ground in our state,” said Gov. Little.

To read the full letter from Gov. Little to the Biden Administration, click here.

