'For God's sake, put a life vest on': friends, family warn about Snake River dangers after drowning

A search team of friends and family found 60-year-old William "Billy" Ramos near Bernard's Landing off Highway 78. The current swept him away while he was swimming.

MARSING, Idaho — A multiagency search to find William "Billy" Ramos, 60, ended Monday morning with a boat full of family and friends finding his body in the Snake River near Bernard's Landing along Highway 78.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said Ramos and his wife were boating on the river when, at about 11 a.m. Sunday, Ramos went for a swim. He was not wearing a life vest and the strong currents swept him away.

His wife jumped in after her husband, also without a life preserver. The strong currents also pulled her in, but she found her way to shore.

Family friend Dan Carter, brother-in-law Mark Tapp, and brother-in-law Joe Manchaca found Billy's body through their own private search efforts. Carter offered his boat to help; he has been recreating on the Snake River since 1977.

"I'm going to be honest; the Snake River is a very dangerous river. It's not something that people should go swimming in," Carter said. "If you're going to get in the Snake River, for God sakes put a life vest on. That's all I can tell you."

"It's not a river you should play in. And even if you're in a boat, wear a vest. It will save your life. It will increase your chances because the river is so unpredictable," Carter added.

Tapp was in the river Sunday, too - though not with Ramos. He described the current as overwhelming and unsafe.

"I couldn't imagine just falling in it. I was just standing in it knee deep. And it was pulling me around," Tapp said.

Family members told KTVB that Ramos was weeks away from walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

"He raised his kids good," Menchaca said. "Family values, his work ethic, his loyalty and humor. He's a great guy to be around."

