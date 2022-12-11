Fruitland Police searching home related to Michael Vaughan disappearance

Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police currently are searching a home in Fruitland near where Michael Vaughan disappeared in the summer of 2021.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police have been outside a home in Fruitland on Saturday with a tractor, dumpster and other individuals based on a lead they got in relation to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old that went missing in July of 2021.

Crime scene tape has blocked off most of the road in a neighborhood across the field near Vaughan's home in Fruitland.

The fence from the home was taken apart to allow a tractor to enter the backyard, in order to excavate the property. At the scene, Fruitland Police Chief J.D Huff told KTVB that the couple living in the home does not own it, and at this time, police are unaware of any connection between them and the Vaughans.

"During the course of the investigation we received information the remains of Michael Vaughan might be found (behind the house)... As a result we obtained a search warrant. We have not found anything yet but we will continue to excavate in hopes of finding his remains." Chief Huff told KTVB at the scene.

Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue is also on scene with Idaho State Police and Fruitland PD. Huff said they arrived on scene late Friday.

Huff said in a previous press conference the department has gathered a tremendous amount of data, serving 27 search warrants and triple that number in consensual searches.

"It takes an intense effort, and a lot of work to document all of the leads as they're coming in. And at the conclusion of this investigation, I'm hopeful we'll find the answers. It's important that our case is organized and very strong," Huff said during the July 22 press conference.

Huff said they now believe that Michael disappeared in a smaller window of time than originally thought, around 6:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 27, 2021. That was when Tyler Vaughan, Michael's father, said he was in a back bedroom tending to his daughter and ordering pizza on the phone, came out to the living room and could not find his son. It is unclear why police believe he disappeared within a shorter time frame.

