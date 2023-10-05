Free kidney health screenings coming to downtown Spokane

The DaVita Health Tour is stopping in Spokane to raise awareness of risk factors that could lead to chronic kidney disease.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2023 DaVita Health Tour is headed into downtown Spokane to provide free health screenings, testing and kidney care to patients.

Davita said the testing will increase patient awareness of risk factors that could lead to chronic kidney disease.

Here's the stop for the DaVita HealthMobile:

When: Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. Where: First Friday Spokane, 721 West Main Ave., Spokane, WA 99201

Screenings are free and will have a glucose test, blood pressure reading, weight and height measurements and optional blood draw. All patients will also have a result review with qualified nurse practitioners.

"The DaVita Health Tour is designed to address this gap, empowering patients with critical knowledge about their kidney health through a free and simple screening and educational resources that participants can use in partnership with a care provider," said Dr. Jeff Giullian, the Chief Medical Officer at DaVita.

The DaVita Health Tour will also stop at 50 other communities around the U.S. through Nov. 20. For a full list of stops, click here.

