Fred Meyer, QFC says employees can't wear Black Lives Matter buttons

SEATTLE — In another struggle over protest symbols in the workplace, employees at QFC and Fred Meyer stores are saying a ban on “Black Lives Matter” buttons violates federal labor law and their union contract.

Both companies are operated under Kroger.

Motoko Kusanagi works at the QFC in Seattle’s University Village and told The Seattle Times the store’s director has been asking employees to take the pin off.

On Tuesday, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 21 filed an unfair labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board against QFC and Fred Meyer, both owned by Seattle-based supermarket giant Kroger.

Officials at the Westwood Village and University Village stores declined to comment. Tiffany Sanders, a QFC spokesperson, also declined to comment.

Fred Meyer and QFC are not the only organizations that have faced heat from employees and union members over not being able to wear BLM masks, buttons or other supporting apparel.

Back in June, Starbucks initially forbid employees from wearing Black Lives Matter pins, saying the phrase could “amplify divisiveness," according to the New York Times.

The company has since reversed its policy and now allows employees to wear Black Lives Matter pins and shirts.

“Starbucks stands in solidarity with our Black partners, community and customers, and understands the desire to express themselves,” Starbucks said in a statement. “We continue to listen to our partners (employees) about how they want to take a stand for justice, while proudly wearing the green apron and standing united together.”