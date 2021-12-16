Former Idaho legislative candidate charged with rape, child sexual abuse

Sean A. Barron, 52, of Post Falls — publicly known as Alex Barron — is charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 and with rape, both felonies.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A former legislative candidate is facing felony charges after he allegedly fondled a child and raped a woman, as reported by our news partner, Coeur d'Alene Press.

Sean A. Barron, 52, of Post Falls — publicly known as Alex Barron — is charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16 and with rape, both felonies.

Barron ran unsuccessfully in 2020 for the District 3 seat in the Idaho Senate.

He served as secretary for the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee from 2016 to 2020.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies responded Sept. 30 to a report that Barron had inappropriately touched a 12-year-old household member.

The child described to police an incident that occurred the night of Sept. 26.

Barron allegedly came home drunk and called the child over to him, grabbing her wrist hard enough to hurt.

She said he stroked her back, then moved his hand lower and fondled her buttocks.

After sending the child to bed, she said Barron put his hand under the blanket covering her and cupped her buttocks again.

He allegedly pressed her buttocks so hard that she couldn’t move; another adult had to pull Barron’s hand away, according to court documents.

The child told police she felt uncomfortable being around Barron.

A woman who also lived in the household told police that Barron woke her that night by groping her, then attempted to initiate sexual intercourse. He allegedly bit her hard enough to bruise.

She said she yelled at Barron to stop, but he overpowered her and raped her.

Documents filed by the state include photos of bruises and bite marks on the woman’s legs.

The woman said she confronted Barron the next day. He allegedly denied knowledge of any events that occurred the night before.

When contacted by police on Oct. 1, Barron reportedly said he believed he had been drugged at a Post Falls bar on the night of the alleged incidents and did not remember anything.

He later said he had “hazy” memories of placing his hands on the 12-year-old child’s buttocks, according to court documents.

He told police he had apologized to the child and then went to a counselor to “get help.”

Barron acknowledged that the woman confronted him about the alleged rape, police said.

He reportedly characterized the event as consensual, saying the woman didn’t object.

Police arrested Barron. He later posted $35,000 bail.

A judge issued a bench warrant for Barron’s arrest on Oct. 12, after he failed to appear in court for a hearing.

The warrant was quashed the next day; Barron’s attorney said his client didn’t receive notice of the hearing.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 28.

In a separate matter, Barron was cited for misdemeanor domestic battery in 2018. Prosecutors later dismissed the charge.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual abuse, call Safe Passage Violence Prevention Center’s 24-hour hotline: 208-664-9303.