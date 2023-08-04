x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighters rescue baby left inside hot car in Home Depot parking lot

Firefighters had to break the window to get the child out. The child is expected to be fine.
Credit: KREM

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District 9 rescued a child from inside a hot car in the parking lot of the north Spokane Home Depot.

Firefighters arrived at the store's parking lot after they got a call reporting a baby was left in a car around noon.

Firefighters had to break the window to get the child out. The child is expected to be fine.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.

More Videos

In Other News

Here's the latest info on the brush fire near Q'emiln Park

Before You Leave, Check This Out