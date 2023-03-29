Fire badly damages food processing plant in Moses Lake

Firefighters battled big flames as they worked to control a fire at Basic American Foods.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Firefighters worked for hours on Tuesday night to contain a big fire at Basic American Foods in Moses Lake.

Photos from Moses Lake Firefighters show flames burning through a large section of the food processing plant. Grant County Fire District #5 said the building suffered extensive damage from both fire and water.

No injuries have been reported, according to Grant County Fire.

Fire crews were expected to remain at the plant throughout the night to watch for any hot spots that could flare back up.

The Grant County Fire Marshals office is expected on the scene on Wednesday to determine what caused the fire.

Basic American Foods is located south of I-90 off of Highway 17.

This is a developing news story. KREM 2 News will update this article as we learn more information.

