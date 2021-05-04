Fences removed from Washington's Capitol Campus in Olympia after four months

Extra security was installed at the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot in DC and related protests in Olympia, over the presidential election results.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — An order restricting access to portions of the Capitol Campus in Olympia is no longer in place and fences were taken down Tuesday morning, according to Washington's Department of Enterprise Services (DES) which manages the Capitol Campus.

Fencing was removed starting 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Extra security was installed at the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot in DC and related protests in Olympia, including a breach of the Governor's Mansion, over the certification of the Presidential election results.

“I’m pleased to announce that we’re removing the temporary construction fencing on West Campus. It was an important measure to protect free speech rights, the democratic process and government operations. We are hopeful that political temperatures will continue to cool and that threat levels or illegal activity will not necessitate such security measures again," said DES Director Chris Liu.