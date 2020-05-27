SPOKANE, Wash. — Farmers across the state are stuck with potatoes as the coronavirus crisis has stopped or slowed the demand for their products.

Ninety percent of all potatoes grown in Washington state are sold to restaurants and other food service establishments.

With so many restaurants closed due to coronavirus restrictions, potato farmers have lost most of their customers.

Despite the setback, potato growers are making an effort to feed their communities. As part of their efforts to donate one million pounds of potatoes, the Washington State Potato Commission (WSPC) will hand out another 100,000 pounds of potatoes on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

Second Harvest and the National Guard are working in conjunction with WSPC to bag potatoes and load them directly into the vehicles of those in need.

After the event in Spokane, WSPC will be close to its goal of one million pounds at a total of 820,000 pounds.

The potato growers are bearing the full cost of producing and preparing the products for donation. WSPC has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of the giveaways.

RELATED: Surplus of spuds: Washington farmers rush to donate 1 million pounds of potatoes

Farmers already donated nearly 20 tons of potatoes in Ritzville at the end of April.

In the meantime, WSPC is hopeful that the United States Department of Agriculture will be able to provide funding that will supplement the needs of food banks and pantries, while helping farmers survive the crisis.

RELATED: Washington farmers donate nearly 20 tons of potatoes